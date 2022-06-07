GLADE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – Glade Springs Resort helped to tee off a popular fundraiser today.

140 golfers flooded Glade Springs Resort for the Bunkers Open today, June 7, 2022. The Bunkers Open event is held annually to raise money for the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. Local businesses helped sponsor the event like Poling Wealth. Kyle Poling, the owner of Poling Wealth says it’s important to support the local chamber of commerce.

“Having a local business hire local it’s just important to have a local business in an event like this hosted by the chamber we’re very proud to support them.” Kyle Poling, the owner of Poling Wealth

The next event hosted by the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber will be at Grandview Country Club to benefit Leadership Beckley on July 28.