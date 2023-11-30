BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Gun enthusiasts in Raleigh County have some exciting news as a indoor gun range in Beckley has announced its grand opening.

1776 Indoor Gun Range is under new management and the new owner David Pishner has some amazing plans for the range located right beside Shooter’s Roost on 120 Hankwood Dr in Beckley. Saturday, December 2, 2023 the gun range will be hosting its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. where customers can enjoy a free barbeque meal as well as enter for a chance to win a lifetime membership.

Owner David Pishner says the gun range will be offering memberships, concealed carry classes, basic firearm safety classes and shooting matches throughout the year. According to their Facebook, membership fees are $175 a year, $150 a year for military, veterans, law enforcement or first responders. Family members that live at the same address may be added onto a membership for an additional $25. Those not interested in a membership may come and shoot for $20 an hour.

The 1776 Indoor Gun Range is also looking for veterans, retired law enforcement/correction officers to be range officers, help run competitions and teach training classes that are certified to do so. If you or anyone you know is interested, visit the 1776 Indoor Gun Range’s official Facebook.