BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The 29th Annual Kids Classic Festival starts next week on Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

This year’s festival begins Labor Day with a variety of activities. Kids Day at New River Park will feature the Cincinnati Circus shows. In these shows, aerial circus acts, fire twirling, and more can be watched at three show times: 11:30 A.M., 12:45 P.M., and 2:00 P.M.

“The Cincinnati Circus performed at the park in 2020 offering drive-in shows during the pandemic. Since the event was a hit during that time of social distancing, we look forward to offering the shows again during this year’s festival” Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events

There will also be activities at the park between the circus shows including playing in a foam area, games, and a bounce house. Attendees can meet and take photos with a mermaid and Superman characters. The Patriot Wood Wagon will be on hand selling hamburgers, hotdogs, BBQs, pretzels, nachos, and snow cones. More events will take place throughout the week, like the Kids’ Car, Bike & Wheels Show, Beckley Little League playing in the Kids Classic home run derby, Leisure Lanes offering free bowling, and more.

The festival ends this year with inviting the community to watch the annual 9-11 Parade of Lights on Sunday evening. Emergency vehicles from around the area will line-up at Independence High School. They leave at dusk to cruise to Sophia and along Route 16 circling downtown and then to Ragland Road where it ends at Epling Stadium. The annual Parade of Lights has happened for many years in memory of the 9-11 attacks on our country and to honor our local emergency heroes.

The Kids Classic Festival is only possible with the help of volunteers, sponsors, event hosts, and organizations that are dedicated to helping make the festival a special week of fun.