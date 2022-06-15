BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the summer comes summer camps, and the 21st annual Ron Kidd Basketball camp returned on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Through Friday, June 17, 2022, first through third graders around the area gathered at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley. Each day during the camp, kids get the chance to learn valuable fundamental lessons about the sport. Then they gain a better understanding of how to play and grow their love for the game at a young age with friends new and old.

“A lot of kids they love to get out and play sports, especially to meet other kids and stuff and the ones who really fall in love with it like to get back out to camp during the summer when nothing else is going on,” said Jason Logan, the sports and rec director at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.

From Monday, June 20, 2022, until Friday, June 24, 2022, the camp invites fourth-graders through sixth graders for an all-day camp.

Then in the third week, they put together a team camp for second graders through sixth graders which runs halfway through the week.