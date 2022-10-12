FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Each year, the first jump of Bridge Day is a significant moment for the event and the area, and in 2022 it carries even more meaning.

22 Jumps is a nonprofit that works to raise money for better testing and treatment surrounding veterans who suffer from traumatic brain injuries.

In order to bring awareness to the national crisis, members from the nonprofit will not only be the first to jump that day. But they will also collectively jump twenty-two times in order to raise $22,000 for their organization.

“22 is the number of veterans that commit suicide on a daily basis, so that is the significance of the number there so we are letting the people associated with that group have the first honors off the bridge this year,” said Marcus Ellison, the Bridge Day base jumping organizer

The first jump takes place at nine in the morning on Saturday, October 15, 2022. It is a historic jump, as it is the first legal base jump in a National Park in more than forty years