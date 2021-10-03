30th Annual Beckley Chili Night Winners

BECKLEY, WV (WNVS) — The 30th Annual Beckley Chili Night was held this past weekend on Saturday, October 2nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Main & Neville Street. The night dedicated to chili saw entries from 15 cooks ranging between restaurants, businesses, and organizations.

While the event was scaled back due to Covid-19, 1,000 tickets were up for sale to allow folks a taste of the best chili in Southern West Virginia. Along with people’s choice awards, where attendees could vote for their favorite chili, several local celebrity judges held the honor to judge this year’s contest. Our very own Stormtracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells was among the celebrity judges.

After the judges filled out their cards and visitors cast votes, the votes were counted and a winner determined. The following are the winners of the 2021 Beckley Chili Night as announced by The City of Beckley Promotions:

From the judge’s table for:

Restaurant/Catering:

1st Place: Foster’s

2nd Place: Shak’s Kountry Kitchen

3rd Place: Mad Hatters Club

Non-restaurant Businesses:

1st Place: WJLS

2nd Place: Floyd’s Tree Service

3rd Place: TR Tax

Organizations:

1st Place: WV National Guard

2nd Place: Southern WV Exceptional Youth Shelter

Best Spicy/Hot Chili: Beckley Axe Hole

Best Specialty (Most Unique/Creative): Deez Eats



In the Peoples Choice Voting:

1st Place: Texas Steakhouse

2nd Place: Shak’s Kountry Kitchen

3rd Place: Mad Hatters Club

In addition to the 15 chili vendors, 22 non-chili vendors were at the event to help celebrate the evening. The local pub, the Mad Hatters Club, won “Most Exciting Booth” with their Halloween-themed chili tent and Stella’s Scentsy Booth won “Most Attractive Booth”. And if taking the top spot in the Peoples Choice Voting was not enough, Texas Steakhouse also won the title “Most Samples Served” with 570 people casting their chili tickets for their award-winning dish.



For more information and photo’s from the event, head over to the Beckley Events Facebook Page, here.



