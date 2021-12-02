59 News and Toys for Tots partner for donations across Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the holiday season comes taking the time to think of those in need.

Each year there are families all across southern West Virginia who are not able to provide gifts for their families. Year after year, Toys for Tots of Southern West Virginia looks to help fill that need and 59 News is joining the fight once again.

On Friday, December 3, 2021, we will have crews at WalMart in Beckley, Fayetteville, and Lewisburg helping to collect toys.

“It always grows, I have been doing this for eleven years and every single year gets higher and higher in terms of demand, the demand goes up the need is great,” said Jay Quesenberry, the coordinator for Toys for Tots in Southern West Virginia.

If you aren’t able to make it out to one of the three participating WalMarts, donations in the Beckley area are accepted at the Lewis Nissan dealership.

