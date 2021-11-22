59News partners with Cornerstone IGA for holiday giveaway

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — 59 News and Cornerstone IGA partnered together to help people with groceries around the holidays. Just in time for Thanksgiving, three lucky winners across Southern West Virginia won 500 dollar gift cards.

The most recent winner as Lisa Russell was in Lewisburg to receive her prize Monday, November 22, 2021. She said this is the first time she has ever won any sort of contest.

“I never win anything, I mean never, I always tell people I could be the only person in a contest and still lose so I was extremely shocked,” said Russell.

Russell said this could not have come at a better time, and she will be using the money to help get ready for all the meals the holiday season brings.