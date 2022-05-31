BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Common Council continues to consider the adoption of a 1996 poem as the “official” poem of the City of Beckley, according to Mayor Rob Rappold.

Here is a look at the poem, penned by Christine Hatfield Lilly in 1996.

Lilly wrote a poem about Beckley called “A City on a Hill.” Town council members have a copy of the poem and will soon decide on whether to give the town an official poem.

Lilly’s husband owned and operated Lilly’s Crown Jewelers at Crossroads Mall.

Rappold said the poem captures the essence of life in Beckley.

“Christine really paints the picture that the City of Beckley actually inspires people to do their best, to live here and to enjoy life in Beckley,” said Rappold.

Rappold also mentioned Lilly was a direct descendent of the Hatfield family, of the notorious “Hatfields and McCoys”.