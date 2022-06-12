GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — People in Greenbrier County got to kick off summer with the 35th annual Ronceverte River Festival.

The weekend was jam-packed with events everyone could enjoy. Kicking off with a parade, rides and floats and circuses throughout the weekend, and of course, the Great Rubber duck race, which returned bigger and better than ever.

“We sold out of rubber ducky tickets this year we had three thousand rubber ducks going down the greenbrier river, and all that money, five dollars a ticket goes back to the community,” said Ben Anderson, the treasurer of the Ronceverte River Festival committee.

Anderson said many people, including himself, view this event as the pride and joy of the city. But this was not always the case.

“It is a wonderful thing for morale for the city of Ronceverte this is a festival that almost went bankrupt about five or six years ago. and we have come together as a committee we have worked really hard and we are turning profits year after year and again that money goes right back to Ronceverte and so we are so excited for this festival,” said Anderson.

All of the excitement and anticipation comes with a bittersweet moment for many, as this year’s festival brought with it a curtain call for a long-running and fan-favorite event.

“This will be our final mud bog, the city of ronceverte is developing the property where the mud bog is being held into a dog park however we are openly working on new ideas for next year to continue building this festival,” said Anderson.