A weeks worth of activities come to an end at the Kids Classic Festival

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People gathered in downtown Beckley for the 28th Annual Kids Classic Festival.

Capping off a week’s worth of events, the last day of festivities on Sept. 11, 2021, included loads of fun activities for kids.

Booths lined both sides of the street, offering face painting, balloon animals, games, and even a parade. Those running the booths and walking the street said they enjoyed getting back outside.

“I think just interacting with people and also our kids from church coming to help, I think it’s been a good opportunity for them to come and help also,” said Brittani Shackleford who was running a booth with members of Victory Baptist Church.

Shackleford said it was the church’s first time participating in the event and she can not wait to do so next year.