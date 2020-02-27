AAA, doctors offer travel advice amid Coronavirus outbreak

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Health officials in the United States warned Wednesday the spread of the coronavirus in the country appears inevitable.

Travel plans turned into a living nightmare around the globe as cruise ships were quarantined and planes were diverted. As new cases continue to pop-up in different countries, what should American travelers do if they are traveling outside the U.S.?

AAA spokeswoman Jenifer Moore told 59 News they have been assisting customers whose plans may be affected.

“Anytime someone chooses to travel, it’s a very personal decision, ” Moore said. “So what we’re doing is what we always do, guiding our clients through the options that they have based on the info coming out from our federal officials.”

Travel agents like Moore, along with an infectious disease consultant at Beckley ARH, Dr. Zonaira Gul, recommend checking the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as they track the coronavirus around the world.

“The CDC has been on top of it recently trying to put some travel advisories for people who are planning to travel to China, advising they cancel their non essential trip to China,” Dr. Gul said.

The U.S. State Department uses four levels of safety guidance to let Americans know what to expect if travelling to affected countries, from Level 1: Exercise normal precautions to Level 4: Do not travel. If you are travelling to any areas where disease transmission is possible, the CDC recommends trying not to touch your eyes, nose, or mouth without washing your hands, and making sure you wash your hands often.

While there are no vaccinations available to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, be sure to check in with your doctor before traveling anywhere.

“Typically the travel state department has the listing on what someone may need but its always good to check in with your health provider to make sure you’re clear across the board,” Moore added.