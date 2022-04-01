WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A civil suit accusing McDowell county Schools of covering up sexual assault is joined by a third student.

A third alleged victim and her parents join the civil suit against McDowell County Schools.

The student was allegedly the first victim of a male student who later assaulted two other students at Mt. View Middle School. According to the student, when she reported her assault to a school resource officer, the principal questioned her without her parents present.

“They are going to be filing a complaint in the near future. They are going to be joining the civil suit. Because they agree that this should not have happened, and they want to get the videos that the school will not show them. They want to get the records of the interviews that they’ve been told they cannot receive absent a subpoena,” said Travis Griffith, the prosecuting attorney for the case.

The newest victim claims following her assault, she was bullied so badly about the incident, she was forced to leave McDowell County Schools entirely.

She believes the other two victims did not report their assaults because they saw the backlash she received from students and administrators alike after the first assault.