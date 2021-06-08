Adventure Fayette County expands Adventure days

FAYETTEVILLE, WV, Adventure Fayette County expands a program they began right before the pandemic began, giving kids the chance to get out and active.

In 2019, Adventure Fayette County, held a two day event filled with activities for children.

This year, the organization partnered with others in the county to put on routine adventure days throughout the summer.

At Mount Hope Roadside Park, Fayetteville Town Park, the Midland Trail Community Center and the Smithers Gateway center, kids can take part in crafts, STEM activities and disc golf.

“This is all to provide free hands on activities for our youth to get them outdoors and playing and having a good time,” said Suzanne Wood with the Fayette Prevention Coalition.

The Adventure Days run every Tuesday and Thursday, starting June 8 and running until July 29.

To sign your child up, click on the link