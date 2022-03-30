Alderson, WV (WVNS) – Officials in one local town stood behind their Mayor after he was indicted for burglary.

The Greenbrier County Grand Jury indicted Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver on burglary and four other charges which stem from an incident last June.

Despite the indictment, the Alderson town council affirmed their support of Copenhaver and said he will remain the town’s mayor for the time being.

Alderson Town Councilor Betty Thomas told 59News the mayor is innocent until proven guilty, but if he were to be found guilty in court, the council would be forced to remove him.

Copenhaver will be arraigned in Greenbrier County court on April 11th.