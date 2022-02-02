Almost Heaven Saunas moves to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A local business with national recognition got a new home in Greenbrier County.

Almost Heaven Saunas officially opened its new manufacturing facility in Lewisburg on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The room and barrel saunas saw the spotlight multiple times in game shows like “The Price is Right” and Let’s Make a Deal. The company was originally located in Renick in Greenbrier County.

The pandemic proved beneficial for the sauna industry, they felt the need to expand.

“The space, the access to a larger pool of applicants for positions seeing as how we are into Lewisburg and into a bigger population area,” said George Cheseboro, the Chief Operations Officer of Almost Heaven Saunas.

Chesebro said they doubled the size of their workforce before moving, and expects to continue to add to their staff now that they are moved in.