Alpine Ministries hosts first outdoor skills day camp

MT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A new day camp in Mount Hope introduces kids to outdoor skills and activities in the area.

Beginning Monday, July 26 2021, kids ages eight through 12 get the chance to go fishing, hunting and even scuba diving with the Alpine Bible Camp. This is the first year Alpine Ministries put the camp together.

Program Director for Alpine Bible Camp Zach Rinehart, said they wanted to give children the access to skills they might not normally be able to learn.

“Teaching kids how to, there are a lot of things that kids just don’t know how to do them, unless someone takes the time to teach them,” Rinehart said.

The camp runs until July 29, 2021. However, registration is closed for this current camp. There is some good news, Rinehart said they already have plans in place for another skills day camp in the future.