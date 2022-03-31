BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In February 2021, The Federal Trade Commission received more than $2.2 million in consumer fraud reports in 2020. Scammers are cunning, smart, and relentless, 3 reasons they were so successful in defrauding American families out of 3.3 billion dollars in the same year.

A number that is up 34% over the previous year.

Scammers are relentless, resorting to phone calls, emails, and even text messages. They’re always changing and evolving. That is why protecting yourself should evolve as well.

Lt. Jason McDaniel of the Beckley Police Department said it starts with common sense.

“Don’t get involved in a scam. Try to be smarter. Think. Don’t ever give your Social Security number. Don’t ever give banking information over the phone. Don’t ever give credit card information over the phone. Don’t give your birthdate over the phone. None of this is necessary,” said Lt. McDaniel.

Simply saying no or arguing with a scammer only gives them more information. When you feel the call, message, email, is suspicious, simply hang up, block the number, or delete the message. The best line of defense against scammers is yourself. Taking an extra few minutes to check the validity of the scammers’ story can save you time, money, and hardship.

Companies are understanding and will rather you call back to verify a call than to report you’ve been scammed. If the scammer claims to be from the IRS hang up and call the IRS directly. If a utility company calls demanding payment now via prepaid credit card, hang up and call the utility company directly.

“There’s a reason they want a green dot card. Green dot cards are untraceable. Where did that money come from and where did it go? Nobody knows. They’re untraceable. Don’t ever have someone call you and say, send me a green card and fall for it. That is a scam. Tell them no,” said Lt. McDaniel.

If it is an email from a company you deal with, go to the company’s website or simply call them directly. The few extra minutes it takes to check a caller, an email, a message, or with family members is worth it to keep you from falling victim. The alternative could cost you more in time and money later.

Even with calls claiming to be from a family member in an emergency needing money, simply hang up and call your family. If a real emergency exists, chances are more than one person in your family knows about it. The best deterrent to scams is to simply say no and walk away. For more tips on how to stay safe or report being a victim of a scam, head over to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Information webpage.

