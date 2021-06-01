Ammo company breaks ground in Fayette County, hoping to add more than 100 jobs

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — More than 100 jobs are on the way to Fayette County, as an ammo company breaks ground on a new factory.

It was a project five years in the making. Ranger Scientific, an ammunition company, bought land where Montgomery High School once stood. The company plans to build an ammunition factory focusing on Kanawha brand, harmonically tuned rifle ammunition. CEO Daniel Pearlson said he hopes to finish construction by October of 2021, bringing more than 150 jobs to the area.

While many in the people have a personal connection to the old high school, Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said this is necessary change.

“Our generation needs to create new opportunities for the next generation coming along,” said Mayor Ingram.

Ingram said not only is this an economically impactful move for the area, but he fully trusts Pearlson’s vision for the project.

“He is very community oriented. He is not just about ammunition and building this plant, he has other things that he has already invested in,” Ingram explained.

Pearlson said putting his stake in West Virginia was a no brainer. He attributed his decision to the strong workforce and the benefits of an area that shares the enthusiasm for consumer ammunition.

Ultimately, Pearlson sees the potential of Montgomery and the surrounding areas, and wants to have a significant impact on local communities going forward.

“Montgomery is the center of gravity of the upper Kanawha valley. If we help to turn around the economy in Montgomery, it will benefit business and individuals, workers, throughout the region,” said Pearlson.

Ranger Scientific also purchased more than 1,000 acres across from Riverside High School in Kanawha County to house their main campus in the future.