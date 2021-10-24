Annual Mr. and Ms. Wicked Pageant held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In Raleigh County, the costumes came out a little early this year as families came together for a costume contest and beauty pageant.

The ninth annual Mr. and Ms. Wicked pageant took place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The event showcased kids of all ages sporting their spookiest costumes.

While the judges had to pick winners, everyone who came out got a crown and a trophy. They even got a chance to trick or treat a week early!

“I think it’s just great for kids to be able to go out and do things so they aren’t just sitting at home they can get up on stage and dance and have a good time and I think it’s worth it to see the smiles on their faces,” said Taylor Stewart who was the MC for the event and is a lifetime Miss Beckley-Raleigh County.

This is just one of the many pageants the city hosts throughout the year, and Stewart said she cannot wait for the rest.