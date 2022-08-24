BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – According to the Beckley Police Department, another woman is missing in Raleigh County.

The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating Cassandra Bland. The young woman was last seen in Beckley on Harper Road on August 22, 2022.

Bland was reported missing on August 23, 2022 by family members.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department immediately at (304) 256 1720.

Stick with 59News for more updates.