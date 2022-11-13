FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Born and raised in Beaver, Michael Green played basketball at Greenbrier East High school and Seneca Trail Christian Academy, where he later became the head coach.

Out of high school, Green received multiple scholarship offers but knee injuries ended his career.

Green stuck with the sport on the sidelines, which lead to the start of his collegiate coaching career.

“It’s a jump, it really is,” said Green. “It’s an honor obviously. I’ve known about ABC for a long time but hadn’t really been closely affiliated with it and just realized what a special place it was and really excited to be involved.”

Green took over for retired Pastor Tim Barton, the team’s head coach for over thirty years.

“There’s a little subconscious, extra pressure, I think for that,” said Green. “I try not to let it affect me but yeah it’s big shoes to fill.”

In his first season, Green expects big things from his team and players.

“What I tell the guys and it’s a little bit stolen from Dabo Swinney’s playbook is ‘Best is the standard,'” said Green. “If we play our best, we reach our potential, that’s our goal and if we do that, whatever our record is, I can live with but I have no doubt that we’ll win some games.”

The Warriors open the season Monday, November 13, 2022, against Welsh College but the game of the year takes place later this season when the Battle for Beckley occurs between the Warriors and WVU Tech.