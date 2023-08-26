BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Appalachian Makers Market showcased over 60 quilts in this years ‘Appalachian Treasure Quilt Show’.

The theme was ‘Garden Party’. Quilt makers were encouraged to knit anything from butterflies to birds.

There were 15 different competition categories for quilters to enter. There was even a category for participants who just wanted to show off their work.

Event volunteers told 59News they want to continue to spread love and light on the craft of quilting.

“People who don’t even know how to sew, don’t even know how to sew on a button. come in and love the quilts! So we really want to keep this craft alive,” said Beth Jarrell, a volunteer organizer.

Each category was judged for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. As well as honorable mentions. A ‘People’s Choice Award’ was also awarded after being voted on by the viewing public.