Applications for second annual business challenge in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Industrial Development is bringing a little competition to to southwest Virginia.

The Second Annual Tazewell County Challenge is a six week competitive training program to help create businesses and jobs. The program takes people looking to begin or expand their business, and helps them achieve those goals.

Sandy Ratliff is the Community Innovation Advisor for Virginia Community Capital, which is an organization helping put on the challenge. She said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this program will now be virtual and will discuss running a business during these unprecedented times.

“We also now have resources that can provide them a little bit more on how to come up with a resiliency plan should another pandemic come up,” Ratliff explained.

At the end, participants get the chance to pitch their business ideas to a panel. They can win up to $15,000 to help start their business. The program is free and begins on October 15, 2020. Anyone interested can click here to sign-up.