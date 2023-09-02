BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The long-awaited return of Chili Night in Beckley is almost upon us.

Applications are now officially open for participants in Beckley’s 2023 Chili Night.

The deadline to register is on Friday, September 15th. Due to limited space, only the first 30 chili registrations will be accepted.

Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events told 59News this year’s Chili Night is currently set for Saturday, October 7th.

“Chili night is always such a huge event and we appreciate the community’s participation in it, and we’re looking forward to it. Right now we are trying to get through Kids Festival and then we can concentrate on Chili Night,” said Moorefield.

Moorefield also mentions Friday September 1st marks the last “Cruising Around Town” event for the season.