(WVNS) — If you have questions about women’s health, staff at a local hospital want to answer them. Appalachian Regional Healthcare will start a new webinar series on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

These webinars will focus on women’s health. The first webinar will meet through zoom. It is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.

It will focus on Ovarian Cancer, and guest speakers will discuss topics like symptoms, treatment, and other topics. Find dates and topics for future webinars here.