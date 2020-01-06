Arrest made in early morning burglary case

PAGE, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Fayette County were called to the Page area during the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A neighbor reported a man was trying to pry his way into a home.

When deputies arrived they saw Ronnie Owens, Jr. inside and evidence of damage to the door. Investigators tried to get him to come out, but instead Owens barricaded himself inside.

Deputies were eventually able to get into the home. According to a release, Owens fought with the arresting officers.

The 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with Burglary, Obstruction and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer. He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.