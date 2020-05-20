As businesses begin to reopen, Pioneer Community Bank will keep doors closed to customers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Pioneer Community Bank never closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their doors will remain locked, even as employees start to trickle back in next week.

But, as President Greg Shupe explained, clients can still get all the banking services they need.

“What we try do is we try to handle things like opening new accounts and loan applications over the phone,” Shupe added.

They are also encouraging people to use their drive up services where banking can be done with a teller through a delivery tube method or at drive up ATMs.

“It appears people are using debit cards more,” Shupe added.

Or they are relying on direct deposit on mobile apps. However, Shupe said they are allowing customers who need to sign documents or prefer to handle banking with a representative to come in by appointment, only.

“Or through email platforms with highlighted areas for people to sign and all they have to do is turn that information in to the bank,” Shupe said.

Operating with the safety of the their staff and clients as top priority. There is currently no date for when Pioneer Community Bank will allow customers back inside.