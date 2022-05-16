WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – If you want to work for America’s resort, you may be in luck.

The Greenbrier needs additional drivers, housekeepers, hospitality experts, and more.

Recently the resort agreed to terms on a new, two-year collective bargaining agreement with the Greenbrier Council of Labor Unions. This means new employees could benefit from the resort’s newly increased retirement plans and pay rates.

“There are a number of open positions right now. We’re always looking for new people to join the team,” said Cam Huffman, the Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier. “Now it’s an even better place to work. It’s always been a great place to work. So we’d love to have some new people come and be a part of Team Greenbrier.”

The Greenbrier set up open interviews at the Chessie building in downtown White Sulphur Springs, on Friday, May 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.