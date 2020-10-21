Ashland Resort plans multimillion dollar expansion

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An attraction in McDowell County is getting ready to undergo an expansion.

The Ashland received a $3.2 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pioneer Community Bank to expand the resort.

Christy Caves, the Ashland Resort Manager, said they plan to use the money to build a new welcome center. The expansion will also include new amenities, such as an ATV wash and a new playground.

“We are just excited for the expansion to come through, we have waited a long time for this and it will be really great for the community,” Caves explained.

Caves said this deal was years in the making. They hope to break ground early next year. To find out more about the Ashland Resort, visit their website.