ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– The annual Athens-Concord Town Social came back to the town after a hiatus during the pandemic.

The gloomy weather on Sunday, August 14, 2022, did not stop them from having a good time. Food and craft vendors brought out their tents to stay dry.

Sarah Turner, who works for the University and is on the Town Social Committee said it feels great to have this event again.

“We were really sad to not be able to do it for a couple of years and so it’s just been again bringing back that tradition back and starting off the semester for the students, letting the town come back and catch up with each other so it’s a fun day,” said Turner.

As Concord University welcomed students back, three football players, Davon Williams, Dazhaun Giles, and Kris Copeland make sure to give back to those who support them.

“I play football here at Concord so the community as a whole does a lot for the football team so I came out here to show my support for the community,” said Copeland.

One local vendor, Buddy Kinser, Owner and operator of Buddy’s Busy Bees, even in his seventh town social said he does not care if he makes a sale or not, he just wants to be around the good people.

“Just get tickled to death to let people try the honey and stuff. A lot of them never tried honey, they don’t know what it is. They’ve never seen live honeybees and it’s just fascinating for them a lot of times I get a lot of kids around it and I give prizes if they can find the queen in the beehive. But we just have a good time,” said Kinser.