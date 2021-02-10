ATV restrictions may change in Oak Hill

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — ATV restrictions could be changing in one Fayette County community.

Oak Hill city council members discussed a potential ordinance changing the restrictions on ATV usage in the city. They are thinking about adopting the state’s regulations on ATV usage along with a few additional restrictions.

In order to drive ATVs on the main road, riders must wear a helmet, keep the vehicle under 25 miles per hour unless the posted speed limit is lower, and have a driver’s license. ATVs can also only be driven on main roads during daylight hours.

Community members have some mixed concerns about these updates.

“Absolutely not, people have to use the sidewalks and we have a lot of senior citizens,” said Bonnie Passal, who lives in Fayette county and is against ATVs on the main roads.

“Well what else, I mean you got no where else to ride why not ride on the main roads,” said James Boyce, who also lives in the area, but supports the idea.

The ordinance needs to be read a second time before it can go into effect.