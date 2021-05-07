ATV rollover accident reported in Summers County, two people flown by helicopter

FOREST HILL, WV (WVNS) — Two victims were flown by helicopter to area hospitals after an ATV rollover accident in Summers County.

Dispatchers said the accident happened on Friday, May 7 around 3:30 p.m. in the Forest Hill area, near the Indian Creek campground. Both victims were flown off scene based on the extent of their injuries.

Members of the Forest Hill Fire Department, Ballard Fire Department, and Summers County EMS were all on scene. No roads have been shutdown due to the incident.

