BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – AWAY, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center in Beckley received several donations this week from multiple funds aimed at providing free services to domestic violence victims.

AWAY Donations:

Beckley Area Foundation

Kirkpatrick Family Fund

Women’s Resource Center Endowment Fund

Kennedy Family Fund Larrick Family Fund

Miss Mary R. Scott Fund

Mohammad Anwar Ullah Fund

The Anonymous Fund

In a Facebook post, AWAY said all of the donations will help them to empower their clients and their families. This will allow more people to be given the support they need.

More information about AWAY can be found on their website.