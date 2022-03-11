BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – AWAY, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center in Beckley received several donations this week from multiple funds aimed at providing free services to domestic violence victims.
AWAY Donations:
- Beckley Area Foundation
- Kirkpatrick Family Fund
- Women’s Resource Center Endowment Fund
- Kennedy Family Fund
- Larrick Family Fund
- Miss Mary R. Scott Fund
- Mohammad Anwar Ullah Fund
- The Anonymous Fund
In a Facebook post, AWAY said all of the donations will help them to empower their clients and their families. This will allow more people to be given the support they need.
More information about AWAY can be found on their website.