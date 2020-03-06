Baby acupuncture? Local acupuncturist eases suffering and sleepless nights

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Colic, constipation, stomach aches, teething pain: those all very common conditions in babies that cause a lot of suffering and sleepless nights. Kacy Korczyk, owner of On Point Health and Wellness in Beckley, is changing the narrative about what babies and parents should have to live with.

On Thursday, March 5, 2020, 7-month-old Preston giggled through his acupuncture treatment, you could tell it was not his first time.

He was barely aware of the tiny ‘taps,’ but Korczyk, a licensed acupuncturist, said they are making a big difference for both baby and mom.

“Last night he slept eight hours!” Preston’s mom said.

Why would a 7-month-old need acupuncture?

“I find, especially recently, that kids are typically unwell in general and it’s not sick enough to be in a hospital or sick enough to be on antibiotics for the most part, but they just kind of stay in this gap where people don’t really know what to do with them,” said Korczyk

That is where pediatric acupuncture comes in. Korczyk stimulate specific points on the body with acupressure massage, taps, and a Japanese technique called Shonishin, which involves using small tools to lightly scrape the skin.

“Acupuncture helps to stimulate the immune system in the body and helps to heal itself and usually kids respond really well to that,” Korczyk said.

Korczyk uses taps on babies who are okay with it, like Preston. They are smaller than a hypodermic needle, and quickly tap the skin to stimulate the point.

“On babies, they don’t need to be stimulated as long,” said Korczyk.

On younger babies, Korczyk sticks to massage and Shonishin. In just a few sessions, she can treat conditions like chronic ear infections, teething pain, skin rashes, sleep issues, digestive disorders, and colic.

On Point also provides nutritional counseling for parents and breast-feeding moms, to go along with the pediatric acupuncture treatment.

“I’ve had parents cry on me because acupuncture has been able to fix something that they were struggling with in their kid for years,” Korczyk said.

Korczyk said parents should not have to accept these common problems as “normal” because they do have safe and effective options that could lead to a better quality of life.

“Having a kid feel better after suffering for so long, it’s pretty miraculous,” said Korczyk.