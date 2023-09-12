BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A single car accident led to the rescue of a mother and her baby in Raleigh County.

Police told 59News, the driver was under the influence when she crashed her car in the Beckley area of Raleigh County.

On Friday, September 8th around 10:30 PM, a single vehicle car crash occurred on Beaver Ave, and South Fayette Street. According to police mother was under the influence of narcotics, and she was passed out in the front seat.

Her baby was also trapped in the back seat.

“When our officers arrived on the scene, Ryan Cuevas and Hunter Redden, they observed the vehicle crash. They saw the tires turning and heard a child screaming and crying from inside,” said Sergeant Jaime Wilhite, of Beckley Police Department.

Officers were forced to break the glass of the vehicle to retrieve mother and child. Currently the mother is charged with a DUI and possible child endangerment.

Wilhite says if it was not for the fast action of the police officers, both mother and child could have died.