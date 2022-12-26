BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Christmas is behind us, which means it is time to get rid of all of the boxes your gifts came in.

Law enforcement officials would like to remind you your Christmas trash can be a security hazard.

People on the look for easy scores or ways to just make some money will be on the lookout for boxes.

Jason Redden, a lieutenant with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department said thieves are always on the lookout, especially during the days after Christmas.

“Leaving your Christmas trash out after Christmas is just a good tipoff to a would-be thief that, hey there might be something valuable there,” said Redden. “A lot of times, some people will recycle boxes and wrap different things in them to trick people.”

Redden said the best way to get rid of your Christmas trash is to either put it out right before the trash is picked up or drop it off at a landfill.