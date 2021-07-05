Beckley All Stars punch ticket to state little league championship

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With local sports back in full swing, a local little league baseball team is on the road to glory.

Stepping up to the plate and swinging for the fences, the Beckley All Stars played like their namesake this season.

“It’s been great getting to see these kids getting back out here to play baseball,” said Jamie Wilhite, a coach for the All Stars.

The All Stars consist of 11 and 12-year-olds in the area. Their first time playing a full season in a few years, they made sure to leave no doubt, and finished the year undefeated.

“And when you put these teams together and make this all start team, it is really special to watch,” said Wilhite.

On Friday, July 2, 2021 they earned a spot in the state tournament as the West Virginia Major League District Four champions, taking down Greenbrier 12 to 2.

“It is really an awesome feeling, some of these kids have been waiting for two years,” said Wilhite.

“It’s exciting, you feel like you are on the top of the world,” said Iziah Gordon, an 11-year-old on the All Stars.

With the tournament weeks away, they are getting in every chance they can to get better.

“You don’t understand how much it does mean. Not only to them, but to the parents as well, and it shows out here, they have been out here five days a week, two hours a day for about a month,” said Wilhite.

This team will tell you the old adage stands, practice makes perfect. And there is one thing they want to perfect.

“Hitting home runs,” said Tyler Wilhite, an 11-year-old on the All Stars.

Coach Wilhite said they were not supposed to practice during the holiday weekend, but he was able to get everyone in town to get in extra practice.

“That’s the commitment not only for the players, but the parents as well. I mean it takes commitment, it takes hard work, and these guys are showing it and hopefully it pays off in the long run,” said Wilhite.

The state little league championship tournament starts July 17, 2021 in Lewisburg.