BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local nonprofit organization needs your help as they renovate their headquarters.

The Beckley Area Foundation recently relocated to South Kanawha street. Leaders with the foundation said the relocation and renovation cement their dedication to gathering donations to advance the community.

Now they need the community’s help when it comes to donations, as those that come in through the end of the year mean even more.

“We had a contribution from the carter family foundation to purchase the building but we incurred significant costs in the remodeling and the creation of the parking lot across the street. We received an opportunity for a matching grant on a dollar-for-dollar basis from now to the end of the calendar year 2022,” said Doug Ramsden the B.A.F, the president of the board of directors.

