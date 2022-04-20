Beckley, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley staple found a new home. The Beckley Area Foundation relocated to a new building on South Kanawha street.

After 35 years in the United Bank building in uptown Beckley, the foundation finally has it’s own space.

Executive director Dena Cushman said the new building gave the BAF a better space to work with their non-profit partners.

“It will give us more visibility. We were in the United Bank building with limited parking and difficult access for our older donors. So this is much easier access than what we have had. And we can also open our meeting space up to some of our non-profits,” said Cushman.

The move was made possible by a donation from the Carter Family Foundation, who purchased the building.

Cushman said the Beckley Area Foundation’s next move is putting in a new parking lot across the street.