BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley ARH is reminding everyone to take the best care of their heart.

February is American Heart Month and Beckley ARH is reminding people to get your heart checked. Beckley ARH Cardiology Associates held a Healthy Heart Fair to do just that. The event was held at the ARH Medical Mall near Sams Club in Beckley. Services offered were EKG, lipid panels, blood pressure checks and stroke assessment. Nurse Practioner, Ali Gunnoe, says everyone needs to find those risk factors to properly take care of your heart.

“Your heart is nothing to play with. You definitely want to find those risk factors and act on those before it leads to something else.” – Ali Gunnoe Nurse Practitioner

There will be another Healthy Heart Fair on February 24th at the ARH Medical Mall.