BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital housekeeper’s quick reaction saved a life earlier this year.

Zach Ripple expected a normal shift when he reported for work at Beckley ARH Hospital on an early Friday morning in February, 2023.

“I work to keep the hospital clean and safe for the patients and the staff,” says Ripple, who will celebrate his 10-year anniversary as a housekeeper at the hospital in March.

Ripple was working in the emergency department early that morning, when he noticed something unusual in a patient’s room.

“I was emptying the trash and the gentleman – the patient – was standing up and I tried talking to him but he wasn’t making much sense,” he recalls. Zach Ripple

After walking back out into the hall, Ripple says he heard a “thud.”

“I walked back in and he was on the ground, not moving,” he says. “I tried to talk to him, but he wasn’t saying anything. I didn’t know what was going on, but I knew it wasn’t good.” Zach Ripple

Ripple wasn’t sure what was happening with the patient, but he says he knew he needed immediate help.

Back out in the hall, he alerted two nurses who, along with a doctor, rushed to the room.

It wasn’t until he returned to work three days later, that he found out the patient had gone into cardiac arrest that morning. That’s also when he learned his quick actions had most likely helped save his life.

“They told me he died and they brought him back,” he says.

Ripple, an ordained minister who resides in Beckley with his wife, was recognized by hospital administration, who presented him with an award and a letter of gratitude. "While performing your routine responsibilities, you uncovered an unresponsive patient lying on the floor in the emergency department. …You acted without hesitation and alerted nearby staff who were then able to resuscitate the patient. Your quick decision making and exemplary actions led to this patient's life being saved. …Your actions exemplify the 'why' behind what we do on a daily basis and show that we all have an effect on the outcome of a patient's health care. Thank you for all that you do and you are a true healthcare hero!" Excerpts from BARH letter to Ripple Zach Ripple

Though Ripple says he is grateful for the recognition, he says the most important thing is knowing the patient survived and returned home.

“That’s what matters. I’m just glad he’s OK. I’m praying for the gentleman.” Zach Ripple

The American Heart Association offers the following guidelines for response to a suspected cardiac arrest:

Ensure scene safety.

Check for response.

Shout for help. Tell someone to call 911. Ask if there is an AED nearby.

Tell someone to call 911. Ask if there is an AED nearby. Check for breathing or only gasping. If that is the case, begin CPR with compressions.

If that is the case, begin CPR with compressions. Begin high quality CPR . Push down at least two inches in the center of the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 pushes a minute. Allow the chest to come back up to its normal position after each push.

. Push down at least two inches in the center of the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 pushes a minute. Allow the chest to come back up to its normal position after each push. Use an AED.

Continue CPR. Administer CPR until the person starts to breathe or move or until someone with advanced medical training takes over.

