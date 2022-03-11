BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Friday, March 11, 2022, marks the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization officially announcing the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

For the last two years, health care professionals have worked tirelessly to fight the COVID pandemic. But many facilities, like the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital needed some extra help. When their help was needed the most, the West Virginia National Guard stepped up.

Members of the National Guard who were called to Beckley ARH in January were sent off Friday now that statewide COVID numbers are back under control, according to the West Virginia DHHR.

“They came at a time of crisis for us, where our patients were high and our staffing was compromised,” said Beckley ARH Interim CEO Jill Berry Bowen. “Not only were patients ill, our staff were ill. There were times when we felt that we could not staff key areas of our hospital.”

The National Guard arrived at Beckley ARH in late January, and immediately began helping out any way they could.

Laboratory Director Dianna Norman became emotional after saying goodbye to the National Guard members who were there to lend a hand when she needed it the most.

“It’s hard.. It is very hard,” said Norman. “I’ve become very attached. They’ve been such a big help. They came at a hard time in the laboratory and we are very very thankful for them and I will miss them dearly.”

Interim CEO Jill Berry Bowen said a lot of other Beckley ARH employees felt the exact same way as Norman, and saying goodbye to the National Guard was hitting everyone at ARH hard.

“When we needed someone to turn to, they were there,” said Berry Bowen. “And managers and staff alike were exhausted. And figuring out ‘how are we going to make it work here?’ So when they came, it was this infusion of ‘we can do this together.’”