BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley ARH Hospital recently welcomed oncologist/hematologist Odeth Barrett-Campbell, MD, to its team.

Her arrival allows the hospital to resume services at the Beckley ARH Oncology Clinic for the first time since 2021.

“Dr. Barrett-Campbell is a great addition to our family here in Beckley. Oncology services are a significant need in Beckley and she is going to fill the void.” Beckley ARH COO Beau Masterson “Filling the void,” Dr. Barrett-Campbell says, was one of the reasons she chose the hospital. “When I was visiting different sites, I looked at the opportunities for growth within the practice as well as how willing the administrative staff would be to work with me. When I came to West Virginia, I saw the need for oncology and the right amount of support, when needed.” Dr. Barrett-Campbell

She says she’s excited by the response she and her office staff have received.

“The patients I’ve seen so far have been very appreciative and receptive. I think the community needed this and I’m excited to fill that gap.” Dr. Barrett-Campbell

Dr. Barrett-Campbell obtained her medical degree from the University of the West Indies in her native Jamaica. A desire for additional hands-on learning led her to the United States where she completed a categorical internal medicine residency at State University of New York Medical Center in Brooklyn (SUNY Downstate).

She most recently completed a hematology and oncology fellowship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

“It was a very good experience. It laid a good foundation for hematology/oncology, so I was able to grow professionally, as well as personally.” Dr. Barrett-Campbell

She says she chose her specialty because of the opportunity to treat patients through various stages of their medical care.

“You can see patients from the time of screening, through diagnosis and treatment to surveillance after the treatment is completed. It’s along a continuum that you can offer care. Also, even though patients may be faced with a difficult diagnosis, I look forward to the opportunity to provide care in challenging circumstances.” Dr. Barrett-Campbell

Above all, she says she wants to provide the best treatment she can while allowing patients to remain at the center of the practice.

“Patients should have a clear understanding about what is going on with their disease and their options so we can have a shared decision making process throughout their treatment plan.” Dr. Barrett-Campbell

“I feel this is a humble field. I’m just honored to serve a population that needs the same opportunities and advances in the field that are available in bigger cities.” Dr. Barrett-Campbell

Dr. Barrett-Campbell is living in Beckley with her husband Andray Campbell, a physical therapist who will soon begin working for Beckley ARH, and their 17-month-old daughter.