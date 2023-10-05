BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – There is still time to catch the Beckley Art Centers Recovery Exhibition.

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Purple for Recovery.’

The Beckley Art Center and Raleigh County Prevention Coalition teamed up for the exhibition. The color theme is purple, the color those in recovery use.

Those from the art center and the coalition wish to break the stigma.

“We kind of want to break down that stigma, we want to let people know that you know, ‘youre not alone’. It’s not taboo to talk about. There are resources and resources in your own community that would love for you to reach out to them,” said Mandy Lester, Executive Director for the Beckley Art Center.

The ‘Purple for Recovery’ event will remain at the exhibit until October 7th. This exhibit is a collection of multiple artists who have been affected by addiction, both personally or by someone in their family.