BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Art Group is opening their latest installation this Friday, March 18.

The event will begin at 6p.m. and will exhibit over 100 pieces from ages K-12 students of West Virginia.

“I don’t want to take any credit away from the students and the young people, but I want to give a lot of credit to the teachers. I think this is a great representation of our educators here in the state.”

Robby Moore, Executive Director of Beckley Art Group