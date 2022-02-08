Beckley assistant coach files lawsuit against West Virginia State Troopers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On February 11, 2020, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles women’s basketball team took on the Lady Spartans of Greenbrier East coached by Governor Jim Justice.

An already heated rivalry got even more out of hand when a rough play and rowdy behavior from some fans lead to a fight.

Woodrow Wilson Assistant Basketball Coach Eugene “Gene” Nabors, said he went to go talk with administration after some fans supposedly yelled racial slurs at his players and fellow coaches. As things escalated, Gene’s son Donte Nabors began to argue with a Greenbrier East fan, Steven Damon, and Gene claims he went to remove his son from the situation.

The three men were separated by state troopers, who were at the game as Governor Justice’s security detail.

As a result, Gene was charged with obstruction. The charges against Gene have since been dropped.

Now Gene is suing the two troopers, Sr. Trooper J.L Tincher and Sgt. D.P White claiming they violated his fourth and fourteenth amendment rights by using excessive force resulting in a broken arm and other injuries.

When filing the complaint with the US district court for the southern district of West Virginia, Nabor’s lawyers stated:

“The force used on Gene Nabors by the WV State Police is excessive, inexcusable, malicious, and actionable under the law. all one has to do is watch the video to witness the sickening behavior by these troopers. Their subsequent lying in the official report and the commentary by Jim Justice paints an ugly picture of police misconduct and racial discrimination that won’t be tolerated.” Dante’ diTrapano, Gene Nabor’s lawyer

As mentioned in the statement, one trooper claimed in the criminal report that Gene grabbed both of his arms, stopping him from dealing with the situation. Gene argues one video shows that did not happen.

We also received a statement from the West Virginia State police saying “The West Virginia State Police is unable to comment as the matter is now pending in court,”.

We reached out to Nabors himself, but have not gotten a response.