BECKLEY,WV (WVNS) – Beckley Babe Ruth only has four more days until they head to the national play-offs.

The team had one final fundraiser to bring in their family and friends for support.

The First stop was Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, the next stop is nationals for the Beckley Babe Ruth team. The team is headed to Fredericksburg, Virginia on Thursday, August 3rd.

With the assistance of fundraisers and donations, the boys are one step closer to their goal.

On Sunday July 30th, the team held one final fundraiser for their family and friends. There has only been one other team in recent WV history to make it to a playoff such as nationals, back in 2002.

“We’re having a few scrimmages, a fourteen and up and twelve and up. We are having a homerun derby and a cornhole tournament,” said Bradley Williams, 3rd base.

The Director of Field Operations for Linda K. Epling Stadium adds that the team is an amazing group of young men and he is astonished by their teamwork and the community.

“This shouldn’t be a one time in thirty year thing. We are trying to make Beckley a place where this happens all the time,” said Kendrick Epling, the Director of Field Operators.

The team will be facing off against teams from around the world.