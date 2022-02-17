BECKLEY, WV(WVNS) – People looking for a healthier food option will be excited to hear about a new business opening in Beckley.

Beckley Blend, a nutrition club, smoothie and supplement shop opened in the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center across from Kroger.

Beckley Blend offers healthy and tasty options like meal replacement shakes, for folks who are looking to take their nutrition to the next level.

“This is basically a way that a person can come in and get a healthy meal on the go,” said owner Brandie Campbell. “But, we also have an option for a customer who might want to make the products at home. They can take the products home, they can purchase them here and make them at home at their own convenience.”

Campbell said she is trying to bring something new to the food scene in Beckley. She added the banana nut shake is a must-try for new customers.