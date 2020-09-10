Beckley building demolition project could last until December

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Construction workers are still early in the process of demolishing the damaged buildings on Main Street in uptown Beckley. Some of the people involved in the process believe the project may not end until December.

The demolition project in uptown Beckley comes with a unique problem. The buildings on either side of the damaged buildings were untouched. This means those working on the project have to be incredibly meticulous during the demolition, and constructions workers are already running into issues.

According to Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, the Wells Fargo advisement building connected to the damaged buildings moved several times during the demolition. He said construction workers are concerned they are going to cause more movement.

“There was movement, there was concern not only about the Jan Care building behind the alley, but also to the Wells Fargo building, and as far as I can tell, there is still activity daily, but it is meticulous. You’re not going to see any wrecking balls,” said Rappold.

As the workers have to tear down the buildings brick by brick, the originally estimated three-week timeline of the project may need to be reconsidered.

While most of the focus falls on the damaged buildings located on Main Street, they were not the only buildings to sustain damage. The Jan Care building behind the damaged buildings suffered damage as well. Director of Operations Paul Seamann said the damage to his building nearly turned his staff upside down.

“Well it’s hundreds of thousands of dollars and the concept is gonna be, is they are looking at that it could be December before they could get things in because obviously the other buildings have to be taken care of if there’s the possibility of another collapse,” said Seamann.

Seamann said he is proud of his staff. He said they have not missed a call throughout this process But Seamann added the middle of a pandemic was the worst possible time for something like this to happen.

“Everybody is in tighter quarters now. We have people that are wearing masks because they are literally in hallways and things like that, and it’s one of those situations where it’s just one more thing. We serve the community, we are gonna be there, we are gonna make things happen,” said Seamann.